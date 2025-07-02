UP Crime News: Notorious Criminal Taufiq Arrested After Police Encounter in Baheri Area, Bareilly

In major breakthrough Uttar Pradesh police has arrested wanted criminal Taufiq. As per the reports Taufiq, who has been involved in 24 criminal cases, was arrested following a police encounter in the Baheri area of Bareilly district. In encounter accused has sustained a leg injury.

Following the arrest the police has seized Firearm, ammunition, and stolen items. This operation was done under the guidance of Baheri Area Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

In separate double murder case, a fast-track court has sentenced civil engineer Chandan Rai Chaudhary to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded killing of his wife and one-year-old daughter. The verdict not only highlights the seriousness of the judicial process but also sends a strong message to society — no matter how meticulously planned a crime is, the law will eventually catch up with the guilty. The gruesome incident took place in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, in 2020. After a lengthy trial, the accused has finally been brought to justice.

The incident occurred in 2020, when the accused, Chandan Rai, was traveling on the Magadh Express. Near Fafund station, he pushed his wife, Porvi Ganguly, and their one-year-old daughter, Shalini, out of the moving train, leading to their instant and painful death. Initially, the case appeared to be a tragic accident, but a deeper investigation by the police revealed it was a premeditated murder. Police also uncovered that Chandan had been having an illicit affair, which became the motive behind the killings.