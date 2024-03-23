IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh Shine as Punjab Kings Limit Delhi Capitals to 174 Runs

In IPL 2024 action, Punjab Kings limited Delhi Capitals to 174 runs. Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh starred with two wickets each. Abhishek Porel's late blitz, comprising 3 fours and 2 sixes in the final over, boosted Punjab's total.

Delhi's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh set a strong foundation, while Shai Hope's aggressive 33-run innings, featuring 2 fours and 2 sixes, added momentum. Rishabh Pant's return after 15 months saw him score 18 runs off 13 balls, including 2 fours.

Punjab now needs 175 runs to secure victory under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership.

unjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI for the match featured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma. Notably, Delhi opted for four overseas batters in their lineup.

On the other side, Punjab Kings' Playing XI comprised Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Shashank Singh.