India pacer Navdeep Saini picks five wicket haul on County debut for Kent

India pacer Navdeep Saini shined on his County Championship debut for Kent as he picked up a 5-wicket haul in the match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham.The right-arm Indian pacer got the wickets of Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess, Henry Brookes and Craig Miles to complete his maiden County five-for as Kent bowled Warwickshire out for 225 in their first innings, after they themselves were skittled out for 165.

Saini (Kent) is plying their trade in the county championship alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Washington Sundar (Lancashire). India allrounder Krunal Pandya will soon be representing Warwickshire in the Royal One Day Championship as well.Saini made his international debut back in 2019 in the West Indies but lost his place in the national side soon after. However, recently, he was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.



