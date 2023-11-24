Indian pacer Navdeep Saini ties knot with girlfriend Swati Asthana

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini, hailing from Haryana, announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend Swati Asthana via Instagram. The 30-year-old, who made his T20I debut for India in 2019, expressed his joy on social media, saying, "With you, every day is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever! Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life."

Swati Asthana is a skilled vlogger, focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle on her YouTube channel, complementing her engaging Instagram content. Saini, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, recently participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) where his team, Delhi, was eliminated in the semi-finals. Saini's performance was subpar, securing figures of 0/32 in three overs. Throughout the tournament, he managed to take only four wickets across seven games.

Despite challenges in recent IPL seasons, Saini contributed to the Rest of India (ROI) team's triumph in the Irani Cup in October. In the 2023 IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals, he secured three wickets across two matches.

Navdeep Saini's last Test appearance for India during the 2021 Australian tour is etched in cricket history. In the final Test at Brisbane, with the series tied at 1-1, Saini made his debut, claiming four wickets in the drawn third Test at the SCG. Although his impact was minimal in the Brisbane Test, he played a crucial role in India's historic victory, chasing down an unlikely 328 in the final innings. Stellar performances from Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56), and Rishabh Pant (89*) secured a memorable three-wicket win.

Saini's cricket journey, marked by ups and downs, includes a standout 2019 IPL season, but recent IPL seasons have posed challenges, limiting his appearances.