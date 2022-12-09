Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar likely to replace Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja for Bangladesh Tests

Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja haven't recovered from their respective injuries and could miss the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. According to reports, there could be a three-way battle between Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar to replace the injured Shami. Malik has been very impressive in his recent ODI outings in New Zealand and Bangladesh. His extra pace could come in handy on pitches that offer variable bounce as the Test match progresses.

As far as Jadeja's replacement is concerned, it could be Saurabh Kumar but the chances of the Uttar Pradesh youngster getting a game as India have Jadej'as like-for-like replacement Axar Patel already in the squad and if they need an extra spinner, Kuldeep Yadav can come into play. After India conceded the ODI series 2-0, Rohit expressed his frustration at India's mounting injury list. Deepak Chahar (hamstring strain) and Kuldeep Sen (stiff back) are also on that list."I mean there are definitely a few injury concerns," Rohit said. "We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket. We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100%, in fact more than 100%."