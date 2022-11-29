1st unofficial Test: Saurabh, Saini, openers put India A in control against Bangladesh A

Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh), Nov 29 The spin-pace combo of Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini, followed by half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran put India A in a commanding position against Bangladesh A on the opening-day of the first unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Jaiswal (63 not out) and Easwaran (53 not out) took India A to 120 for no loss at stumps after Saurabh (4/23), Saini (3/21) and Mukesh Kumar (2/25) combined to bowl out Bangladesh A for 112 in their first innings.

After India won the toss and opted to bat first, it was Saini who drew first blood early when he clean bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Mukesh then took back-to-back wickets of Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque.

Soon after, Saini got Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at third slip, before captain Mohammad Mithun carelessly chased a wide one. At that point, Bangladesh A were 26 for 5.

It was Mosaddek Hossain's 63 which revived Bangladesh innings. However, once he became the eighth batter to be dismissed, the hosts managed to add just four more to their score to fold for 112.

In reply, India A's openers looked in no trouble and they calmly scored half-centuries to take their side past Bangladesh A's total and ending the opening day 120 without loss.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh A 112 in 45 overs(Mosaddek 63, Saurabh 4-23, Saini 3-21) trail India A 120 for no loss in 46 overs (Jaiswal 63 not out, Easwaran 53 not out) by eight runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor