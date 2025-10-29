India vs Australia, Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match?

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match: India and Australia are set to face off in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and all eyes are on the weather ahead of the high-stakes clash. According to weather forecast, there is a 25 percent chance of rain in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The forecast also includes a slight possibility of thunderstorms during the day and night. While brief interruptions are possible, a full game remains likely. Temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to favour batters, similar to the one used earlier for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. Pacers could get some help early, but spinners are likely to play a key role later in the game.

Probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol or Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Match details

Fixture: India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal 2

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 3 p.m. toss, match starts at 3.30 p.m. IST

The live telecast of the India vs Australia semifinal will be available on Star Sports Network, and fans can stream the match live on Jio Hotstar.