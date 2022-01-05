India vs South Africa: India set South Africa target of 240 to win 2nd Test

South Africa have been set a target of 240 on a challenging pitch here at the Wanderers. That's a commendable effort by the Indian batters, given how difficult a wicket this has been to bat on. Pujara and Rahane laid the foundation with their spectacular partnership in the first hour of the day, with both the batters notching up their respective fifties.

India reached 188 for six at lunch to stretch their overall lead to 161 runs against South Africa on the third day of the second Test here on Wednesday. Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur were batting on 6 and 4, respectively. Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 229 runs after Shardul Thakur returned with the figures of 7/61 for the Indian team. Shardul's figures are also the best by an Indian bowler in South Africa. Apart from Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets each. The Proteas had taken a 27-run first-innings lead

