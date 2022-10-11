India vs South Africa Shikhar Dhawan wins toss, opts to field in series decider

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss, and opted to field first vs South Africa in the series decider. The toss was delayed due to wet outfield. The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment.

David Miller will be leading the Proteas as they make three changes. As per the forecast the weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional showers expected. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will be aiming for a series victory, following a brilliant seven-wicket victory in the Ranchi ODI. In the second ODI, India produced a magnificent batting performance with Shreyas Iyer notching his second century in the format, while Ishan Kishan scoring 93 off just 84 deliveries.