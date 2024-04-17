"You’re Always with Me": Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Note for His Son Zoravar (See Post)

Shikhar Dhawan shared a social media post expressing his love for his son, Zoravar. The Punjab Kings player, recovering from a shoulder injury, posted pictures with a jersey bearing his son's name. Dhawan captioned the photos, "You're Always with Me, My Boy."

Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2012, but their eight-year marriage ended in divorce granted by a Delhi court, citing "cruelty" from his estranged wife. Following the divorce, their son Zoravar resides in Australia with his mother. In a social media post, Dhawan disclosed that he has not spoken to his son in several months and is currently blocked from contacting him. Nevertheless, Dhawan expressed a deep emotional connection with Zoravar and stated that he continues to send messages.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tomorrow at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. Both teams are desperate for points after losing their previous matches. Dhawan missed the Punjab Kings' last match against the Rajasthan Royals due to a reported shoulder injury. This could potentially keep him out of upcoming matches, with Sam Curran assuming captaincy duties against Rajasthan. In the ongoing IPL season, Dhawan has scored 152 runs in five games, averaging 30.40 with a strike rate of 125.61. His highest score is 70.

