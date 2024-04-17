Is Last Night’s SRK Speech at KKR Dressing Room as Powerful as Chak De Scene? You Decide

On Tuesday, KKR suffered their second loss in six matches, while the RR climbed to 12 points in seven games. Fans and team were sad as this is a second loss match. Meanwhile a video from KKR dressing room has gone viral on social media where he was seen giving speech in Chak de India style.

In viral video Shah Rukh Khan gave a motivational speech in the dressing room of KKR after they lost their second match. Shah Rukh Khan said, "There are days in our lives, especially in sports when we don't deserve to lose, and there are also days when we don't deserve to win. But days are like that which turns things around and today we didn't deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well. We have to be very, very proud of over selves. please don't feel sad or down. Feel as happy as we feel, whenever we come to the changing room and we are on high, so maintain the high."

"The main thing is the energy in all of us and I think that we have great energy on the field. We have lovely energy here. Personally, also everyone is bonding together. So please continue so, All the best Honestly, it's a very proud day. The way all we played I think all of us I don't want to take individual names, that's been taken good going guys you don't feel down, we would all be bouncing back...it is God's plan for today. As a Rinku Singh Says I think this is what we would like them. we will be back with more and better god's plans. Thank you everyone, God bless you, " Said Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch Video

The Shah Rukh Khan speech in the KKR dressing room. 💥pic.twitter.com/eOTYqdfBl7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2024

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals dominated their first-place position in the IPL 2024 standings after a thrilling 224-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), congratulated Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler with a warm hug after his match-winning unbeaten century in their IPL 2024 encounter on Tuesday.