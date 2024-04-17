Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Jos Buttler With Warm Hug After His Match-Winning Knock Against KKR, Pic Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hugged and congratulated Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler after his match-winning unbeaten century in their IPL 2024 encounter on Tuesday.

Visuals capturing the moment of Shah Rukh Khan embracing and congratulating Buttler have gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan hugged and congratulated Jos Buttler. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MGxHHSXhpL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2024

This act of sportsmanship comes after a thrilling match where Buttler's unbeaten 107-run knock propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling last-ball victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a target of 224, the Royals secured their sixth win in seven games with a six off the final delivery.

Earlier, Sunil Narine's maiden Twenty20 century (109 off 56) powered KKR to a seemingly imposing 223/6 after electing to bat first.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) and Sanju Samson (12) fell inside the powerplay for the Royals, but they reached 76/2 at its conclusion. Riyan Parag (34 off 14) provided a quickfire start before falling to Harshit Rana in the eighth over. Dhruv Jurel (3) followed soon after, and wickets continued to tumble as Rajasthan slumped to 121/6 in the 13th over, with dismissals for R Ashwin (8) and Shimron Hetmyer (0).

Buttler, however, anchored the chase, reaching his fifty in 36 balls before accelerating. He shared a crucial partnership with Rovman Powell (26) before the latter departed in the 17th over. Undeterred, Buttler continued his assault, single-handedly taking his side to victory.

Earlier, Narine's dominant knock steered KKR's batting performance. The two-time champions started shakily with Phil Salt departing for just 10. However, Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) steadied the innings with an 85-run stand for the second wicket. Narine raced to his fifty off 29 balls in the 10th over, but Kuldeep Sen provided a breakthrough for the Royals by dismissing Raghuvanshi in the next over.

While Shreyas Iyer (11) and Andre Russell (13) failed to capitalize, Narine continued his onslaught. He reached his hundred in just 49 balls, smashing Yuzvendra Chahal for four boundaries in the 16th over before eventually falling to Trent Boult. Rinku Singh's unbeaten 20 helped KKR post a challenging total, but it wasn't enough to deny the Royals a dramatic win.

