India Win T20 Series 2-1 as 5th Match vs Australia at The Gabba Washed Out Due to Rain

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team: India won the five-match T20 series against Australia 2-1 after the final game was abandoned due to rain at the Gabba on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Put in to bat, India started aggressively. Openers Abhishek Sharma scored 23 not out off 13 balls and Shubman Gill made 29 not out off 16 balls. The pair put India at 52 without loss in 4.5 overs before lightning forced play to stop. Heavy rain soon followed, leading officials to abandon the match.

🚨 The 5th T20I has been called off due to rain.#TeamIndia win the series 2-1 🏆



Australia had opportunities to remove Sharma early but failed. Glenn Maxwell dropped a catch in the opening over and Ben Dwarshuis spilled another when Sharma was on 11. Three balls later, Sharma hit a six over mid-wicket. Gill targeted Dwarshuis with three boundaries in the third over.

The series began with a rain-affected first match. Australia won the second T20I by four wickets. India bounced back to win the third by five wickets and the fourth by 48 runs. Australia had earlier won the three-match ODI series 2-1.