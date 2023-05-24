Indian men's coach Rahul Dravid advises senior women cricketers on chasing excellence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 : Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid interacted with senior Indian cricketers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave them a new perspective on the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence.

During the interaction in Bengaluru on Wednesday, women's players got a "new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence."

Stars like Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Varma were some of the players present for the session.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid had a very insightful interaction with the Senior Women cricketers at NCA, Bangalore. They got a new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence. We thank Rahul Dravid for making time for this interaction with India's top women cricketers," said a tweet from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian women's reached the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, where they lost to Australia by five runs.

On the other hand, Dravid will soon join Team India for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, which will be played against Australia at The Oval from June 7 onwards.

The Indian squad for the WTC final:

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as stand-by players for the high-stakes match.

