India's template in focus as they face West Indies in landmark 1000th ODI (preview)

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 The much-talked template of India will be in focus as they face the West Indies in their landmark 1000th One-day International in the form of a series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After being blanked 3-0 by South Africa in the ODI series in January, India would be back to playing in the comfort and familiarity of home conditions as they seek to shape their template in the format.

India's way of working in the ODIs has been the top-order getting the bulk of runs and then expect the middle-order to cash on it. But in the series against South Africa, neither of them worked with the middle-order becoming a glaring point of weakness. Skipper Rohit Sharma, in a virtual press conference on Saturday, said he doe'n't think that the template will undergo drastic changes due to the loss in South Africa.

"My thoughts are very straightforward. The series against South Africa is the only series we have lost in the past few years and in New Zealand as well. But our ODI percentage in the last 3-4 years has been 70 plus if I am not wrong, maybe more. If there is a change, we need to do in terms of how we approach the game, we have to do it, as simple as that. It is not like you have to suddenly come and try to copy what other teams are doing."

Sharma's return, after a left hamstring injury, is expected to boost the top-order with Ishan Kishan now confirmed as his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad (down with Covid-19) and Mayank Agarwal still in quarantine.

Barring a career-best 85 from Rishabh Pant in the second ODI at Paarl, India's middle-order didn't have much of an impact against South Africa. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to Covid-19, there is a chance for Suryakumar Yadav, who did well in his lone outing at Cape Town, to get an extended run in the middle-order.

For the finishers' slot, with the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja continuing, expect Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar to be tried again with a new entrant in all-rounder Deepak Hooda. With the Venkatesh Iyer experiment at number six shelved quickly, the search for the finisher continues for India.

In terms of the bowling department, comeback-man Kuldeep Yadav might not get a game straight away as he has been out of action since July 2021 and subsequently underwent a knee surgery. With Sharma stressing th't Yadav won't be rushed into action, it will be a toss-up between off-spinner Washington Sundar or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to pair up with Yuzvendra Chahal.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah rested, Thakur and Chahar are frontrunners for the fast bowlers' slots. That leaves Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and uncapped Avesh Khan in a three-way fight for the third pacer's spot.

Just like India, West Indies are coming off a shock 2-1 loss in the ODIs to Ireland. But their morale is on a high after beating England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach is making a comeback to the ODI squad after two and half years and could be in line to play the first game. Other pace options include Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith.

It is an opportunity for the inaugural Men's Cricket World Cup winners to adjust their game as per the Indian conditions. In terms of opening, they could look at pairing up Brandon King and Nkrumah Bonner. Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brookes and captain Kieron Pollard will form the rest of the batting order.

Overall, it will be a series where two teams, especially India, will be looking to get the template and personnel right starting from a landmark ODI match on Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach and Nkrumah Bonner

