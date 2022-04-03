IPL 2022: Michael Hussey impressed with Moeen Ali's batting

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is impressed and blown away by Moeen Ali's batting talent, saying he only realised his calibre when the England all-rounder joined the CSK squad last year.

The four-time champions Chennai Super Kings succumbed to defeat in their two opening matches of this season against Kolkata Knight Riders and newcomer Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

Punjab Kings chased down a mammoth total of 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game. In the very next game, they collapsed spectacularly before folding up for 137 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last Friday.

The former Australian player and CSK batting coach, Michael Hussey said during an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports: "Moeen Ali, honestly, is an unbelievable player. I only watched him closely for the first time when he joined the CSK squad in the last season. So, I didn't realise how good a player he actually is. He's a beautiful batsman, a graceful player. Just the way he times the cricket ball is fantastic."

When asked why didn't CSK players panic despite facing defeats in the opening games, Hussey said, "It's been one of the traits of CSK over the years. Obviously, MS Dhoni who's captained the team for a long time and Stephen Fleming, the coach, are very calm and collected characters all the time. The first couple of games didn't go as per the plans but we are certainly not panicking as these are early stages."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday at Brabourne stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

