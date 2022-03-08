IPL 2022: RCB to appoint Faf du Plessis as captain, AB De Villiers as mentor?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to name Faf du Plessis as new captain for IPL 2022. The RCB has called for a press conference on March 12 for the same. . The former South African skipper has vast experience of captaincy having led the team in all three formats including in the World Cup. At Chennai Super Kings, Du Plessis was also part of the leadership group with MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Having retired from international cricket, he will also be available for the entire duration of IPL 2022.

The other option was Glenn Maxwell who was considered at first but he will be unavailable in the first few matches. The Australian will be only available from March 12 after serving five-day quarantine following the Pakistan tour. Dinesh Karthik was the other option especially due to his inputs from behind the stumps. But under his leadership, KKR struggled and he stepped down midway through the season in IPL 2020. Speculations are also rife that AB De Villiers will be roped in as mentor of the team. De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and enjoyed a successful career, scoring 4491 runs from 156 matches and was instrumental in the franchise reaching the playoffs five times. During his spell with the Bangalore-based outfit, he formed a lethal partnership with Kohli.

