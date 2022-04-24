IPL 2022: We've been talking almost on every ball, says SRH's Abhishek Sharma on batting with Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma said that he enjoyed opening with skipper Kane Williamson, as the duo led their side to a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

SunRisers Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium.

Sharma scored 28-ball 47, decorated with eight fours and one six while bowlers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

"Feeling really good for contributing to my team, I think I played my shots. I always wanted to play at this position, and was waiting for the opportunity - so when they said that I would open, I was very excited. We have a great support staff and I'm learning a lot from them," said Abhishek Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"It's working really well for us because we've been talking almost on every ball in between the wickets, talking about the game, how it's coming, how the next ball we might play. So that's helping. [On working with Brian Lara] 100%, I've been learning my best from him because we all know what he did for the country and for cricket. So I've been trying my best for him," said Sharma.

Coming to the match, chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little too late for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

