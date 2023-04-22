IPL 2023: Exceptional death bowling helps GT clinch thrilling 7-run win over LSG despite KL Rahul's half-century

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 : Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma produced one of the best death-bowling performances in T20 cricket, which caused Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's half-century to go in vain as Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a seven-run win over the hosts in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With this win, GT is in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

In the chase of 136 runs, KL Rahul started off by playing another maiden over. But he went on a rampage from the third over, smashing Mohammed Shami for three successive fours and Rashid Khan for two straight boundaries in the fifth over. Kyle Mayers was the anchor on the other end, with KL acting as an accelerator.

LSG crossed the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, LSG was at 53/0 in six overs, with Rahul (30*) and Mayers (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

Rashid Khan gave GT the breakthrough, dismissing Mayers for 24 off 19 balls, with two fours and a six. LSG was at 55/1.

Rahul continued to accelerate well from the other hand, while Krunal Pandya took some time to settle.

Halfway through the innings, LSG was at 80/1, with Krunal (14*) and Hardik (42*) unbeaten at the crease.

Rahul brought up his 33rd IPL fifty in 38 balls.

LSG crossed the 100-run mark in 13.1 overs.

The duo brought up their fifty-run stand.

Noor Ahmed ended the 51-run stand between Rahul-Krunal, dismissing the latter for 23 off 23 balls, consisting of two fours and six. LSG was at 106/2 in 14.3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG was at 106/2, with Rahul (58*) and Nicholas Pooran (0*) unbeaten at the crease.

At the end of 16 overs, LSG was at 109/2 and needed 26 runs in the final four overs.

Following some great scores, Pooran got his second single-digit score as he was dismissed for just one run by Noor Ahmed, who got his second wicket. Skipper Hardik Pandya caught him, leaving LSG at 110/3 in 16.5 overs.

Mohit Sharma gave away six runs in the 18th over, leaving LSG to score 17 runs in the final two.

However, with his next over, Mohammed Shami gave away only five runs, leaving the hosts to get 12 in the final over.

Rahul lost his wicket to Mohit Sharma while attempting to clear the boundary, caught by Jayant Yadav. Rahul was dismissed for 68 off 61 balls with eight boundaries. LSG was at 126/4 in 19.2 overs and needed 10 in the final four balls. Mohit got Marcus Stoinism on the very next ball for a golden duck. LSG was reduced to 126/5 with ten runs to get in three balls.

Badoni was run out on the next ball for just eight runs, completing a team hat-trick. LSG sunk to 1276/6 in 19.4 overs, needing nine runs in two balls. Deepak Hooda was also run out for just one run, leaving LSG with eight runs to get on the final ball. The team got four wickets in four balls.

LSG finished their innings at 128/7 in their 20 overs, with Prerak Mankad and Ravi Bishnoi unbeaten at 0 each.

Noor was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid also got one wicket.

Earlier, a half-century from skipper Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat Titans to a respectable total of 135/6 in 20 overs of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Gujarat Titans was off to a poor start. Shubman Gill was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Krunal Pandya after he handed an easy catch to Ravi Bishnoi. GT was at 4/1 in 1.2 overs.

Following this early hiccup, Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya started to build a partnership.

At the end of the powerplay, GT was at 40/1 in six overs, with Saha (34*) and Pandya (6*) unbeaten at the crease.

GT crossed the 50-run mark in 8 overs.

The ninth over was an expensive one for LSG, as Bishnoi was hit for 14 runs, including a four and six by Pandya.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was at 71/1, with Saha (47*) and Hardik (24*) unbeaten at the crease.

Krunal got his second wicket, dismissing Saha for 47 off 37 balls. His knock consisted of six boundaries. Deepak Hooda took a fine catch at long-on. GT was 72/2 in 10.3 overs. The 72-run stand between the batters was over.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra's spin helped LSG solidify their hold on the match. Abhinav Manohar was dismissed for just three runs by Mishra after being caught by Naveen at extra cover. Three overs later, Naveen got his first-ever IPL wicket. He castled Vijay Shankar for 10 off 12 balls.

GT had sunk to 92/4 in 15 overs, with Pandya (32*) unbeaten.

The defending champions crossed the 100-run mark in 16.5 overs.

At the start of the 18th over, LSG activated their impact substitution - Prerak Mankad who replaced Amit Mishra.

Bishnoi was smashed for 19 runs in the 18th over, including a four and two sixes by Hardik. The GT skipper reached his half-century in just 44 balls.

Pandya started the final over bowled by Marcus Stoinis with a six over deep midwicket. But he was caught very next ball by Rahul at long on for 66 off 50 balls. His knock consisted of two fours and four sixes. Half of the GT line-up was inside the hut for 132 runs.

GT finished their innings at 135/6, with Stoinis getting his second wicket on the final ball of the innings. David Miller was dismissed for six runs off 12 balls after being caught by Hooda.

Krunal was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen and Amit took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor