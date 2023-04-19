Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 : Following his side's 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai Indians batter Tim David recalled that he used to share the same school as Cameron Green where the latter smacked him around the park several times.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, Green showed an all-round performance and received the 'Player of the Match' award whereas Tim stands out on the field.

The Australian teammate and now mates in the Mumbai Indians squad, Tim and Green were having a conversation where Tim recalled their time at the same school and used to play together. He also said that Green had smacked him numerous times.

"Some of you might not know this, but Greeny (Cameron Green) and I actually went to the same school back in Australia. He was a few years younger than me, just a cheeky little bugger. He was not as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me everywhere, I had the side-arm throwing at him, I tried to bump him, but I just could not get him out. Very excited and proud of you mate," Tim said in a video posted by IPL's Twitter handle.

Mumbai Indians displayed some stunning fielding efforts, and fielding spearhead Tim took four brilliant catches and one pivotal direct runout. He also scored 16 runs off 11 balls.

"I think the run-out actually was my favorite out of all things I did on the field today because I did not expect it to be out. I was disappointed when they went for the second run, but then Surya came running in from the boundary and said that is actually out," the Singapore national added.

Australian all-rounder Green shinned, first with his bat and later with his bowling. He clinched his first half-century of IPL scoring 64 runs off 40 balls to take Mumbai to a total of 192. Green also took one wicket and bowled tightly in death overs which resulted to restrict Hyderabad to 178 all out.

When his teammate Tim asked how he felt after scoring his first IPL fifty, he replied, "Scoring a fifty felt great, obviously kind of want to get that monkey off your back a little bit, so it is nice to get that first one out of the way."

David also asked about the celebration action Green did after his fifty, to which he replied that it was natural and he just wanted to give it back to his guys to show some emotions.

"The celebration just came out, just wanted to give back to the boys in the dugout and show a bit of emotion," Green added.

Put to bat first by SRH, MI posted a total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls with six fours) gave MI a flying start once again with a quickfire 41-run stand. Following the dismissal of openers and Suryakumar Yadav (7), Cameron Green and Tilak Verma stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tilak scored 37 in 17 balls, consisting of two fours and four sixes, continuing his good run in the tournament. Green also brought up his first IPL half-century, scoring 64* in 40 balls with six fours and two sixes. Green and a cameo from Tim David (16) helped MI reach a competitive total.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/43 in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan got a wicket each.

In the chase of 193, SRH lost Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7) cheaply to Jason Behrendorff, reducing the side to 25/2. Then it was skipper Markram and Mayank Agarwal who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to bring their side back into the game. Markram was dismissed for 22 off 17 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen gave his side a chance at win with his 36 in just 16 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. But his dismissal and Agarwal's wicket for 48 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six reduced SRH to 132/6 in 14.5 overs. The home side could not really make a comeback after it and was folded for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

Behrendorff (2/37) and Riley Meredith (2/33) were the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla also took 2/43 in his four overs. Arjun Tendulkar took 1/18 in 2.5 overs and Cameron Green also got a wicket.

With this win, MI is at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses, with a total of six points. SRH is at ninth position with two wins and three losses, with a total of four points.

Green got the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Jason Behrendorff 2-37).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor