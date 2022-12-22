IPL 2023: Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Simon Katich to lead star-studded expert panel for auction

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch will provide fans with in-depth knowledge as they lead the star-studded panel of the IPL 2023 Auction coverage.The IPL 2023 Auction will take place in Kochi on December 23. Ahead of the one-day mini-auction, Star Sports revealed the complete line-up of panelists for five different feeds. The panel includes former cricketers and experts like Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Tom Moody, Simon Katich along with Mayanti Langer for the English feed.

The Hindi feed will feature experts like Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and Amol Mazumdar along with Jatin Sapru on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Live – Auction Special'. The Tamil feed will see Lakshmipathy Balaji, Sadagoppan Ramesh and Subramaniam Badrinath, while the Telugu feed will have Venugopal Rao, MSK Prasad and Ashish Reddy. The Kannada feed will feature Vijay Bharadwaj, Srinivas Murthy and Balachandra Akhil.he auction pool will see 405 cricketers from the originally registered 991 going under the hammer. Initially, 369 players were shortlisted, but 36 names were added on request from the franchises. Out of 405, 273 are Indian players and 132 are overseas, including four from associate nations, in the final list. The total number of capped players is 119 and 282 are uncapped.The one-day auction will begin with capped players slotted in different sets, namely batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, and spinners. Likewise, the order will be followed for the uncapped cricketers as the bidding war commences at 2:30 PM IST.

