IPL 2023: KL Rahul finds form with half-century, powers LSG to modest 159/8 against PBKS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 : A half-century from skipper KL Rahul helped Lucknow Super Giants reach a modest total of 159/8 despite fiery spells from stand-in Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran and pacer Kagiso Rabada in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

After being put to bat first by PBKS, LSG was off to a solid start. Openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers played a contrasting role from each end, with Mayers being an aggressor.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, LSG was at 49/0, with Mayers (28*) and Rahul (20*) unbeaten.

LSG touched the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Harpreet Brar gave PBKS the breakthrough they needed, dismissing Mayers for 29 off 23 balls, consisting of a four and three sixes. LSG was 53/1 in 7.4 overs.

Deepak Hooda was next up on the crease. He was playing his 100th IPL match. But he could not make his night memorable as he was trapped leg-before-wicket for just two runs off three balls by Sikandar Raza. LSG was 62/2 in 8.4 overs.

Rahul reached 4,000 runs in IPL, becoming the fastest player to do so.

At the end of 10 overs, LSG was at 74/2, with Rahul (36*) joined by Krunal Pandya (6*) at the crease.

Krunal and KL started to build a partnership, helping LSG cross the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs.

KL reached his first half-century of the season in 40 balls, consisting of seven fours.

In the 15th over of the match, pacer Kagiso Rabada put an end to the 48-run partnership between the duo as Krunal was caught by Shahrukh Khan at deep-midwicket for 18 off 17 balls while attempting to clear the shorter end of the field. On the very next ball, he also got the prized wicket of Nicholas Pooran, who was dismissed for a golden duck after a rich run of form so far. LSG was reduced to 111/4 in 15 overs, with Rahul (54*) and Marcus Stoinis (0*) unbeaten at the crease.

With five overs left to make an impact, both Rahul and Stoinis let their arms loose with some sixes.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran took the wicket of Stoinis, sending him back for 15 off 11 balls, with two sixes after he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. LSG was 142/5 in 17.5 overs.

LSG touched the 150-run mark in 18.3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh got his first wicket, sending back Rahul for 74 off 56 balls, consisting of eight fours and a six. The batter was caught by substitute Nathan Ellis at long-on. LSG was 150/6 in 18.4 overs.

Curran got his second wicket in the final over, dismissing Krishnappa Gowtham for just one run after being caught by Raza at long-off. LSG was 154/7 in 19.3 overs. On the very next ball, he got the wicket of Yudhvir Singh too, for a golden duck. LSG was 154/8 in 19.4 overs.

LSG ended their innings at 159/8, with Ravi Bishnoi (3*) and Ayush Badoni (5*) unbeaten.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 3/31 in his four overs. Rabada also took 2/34 in his four overs. Arshdeep, Raza and Brar took one scalp each.

Brief Scores: LSG: 159/8 (KL Rahul 74, Kyle Mayers 29, Sam Curran 3/31) against PBKS.

