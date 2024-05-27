I.N.D.I.A Bloc Calls Meeting on June 1, Days Before Lok Sabha Election Results

The leaders of member parties within the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to convene in Delhi on June 1, as reported. This gathering is slated to coincide with the seventh and concluding phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

As per the report, the INDIA bloc leaders will review and discuss the coalition's future course of actions. The election results will be declared on June 4.

Among those extended invitations for the gathering is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on May 10, is required to surrender by June 2.

As a member of the coalition, AAP had established seat-sharing agreements with the Congress in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, the two parties are independently contesting in Punjab, where AAP holds power and Congress serves as the primary opposition. Punjab is scheduled to cast its votes on the final day of polling.

Following the conclusion of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the Congress asserted that the INDIA bloc has already surpassed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is anticipated to achieve a total tally exceeding 350 seats.

