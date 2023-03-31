IPL 2023: MS Dhoni to miss opening clash against Gujarat Titans

CSK skipper MS Dhoni too is doubtful for the tournament opener scheduled to be played against Gujarat Titans on March 31. The 41-year-old has developed a niggle in his left knee which puts a question mark on his inclusion in the squad for the much-awaited clash.

Dhoni also didn't take part in the team's practice session on Thursday, adding fuel to the speculations of his injury being serious enough to be considered ahead of Friday's match. Moreover, CSK don't have a lot of wicket keeping options either and it would thus be interesting to see who takes charge behind the wickets in Dhoni's absence. In Dhoni's absence, Ben Stokes, who has been a successful leader for England, could have been seen as his successor had he not been dealing with a niggle himself. In such a situation, Ravindra Jadeja, who had earlier led Chennai in the bulk of the season in 2022, might once again be given the reins of the team.