IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians achieve unique batting record during eliminator match against LSG

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, accomplished a unique batting record in their Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chennai on Wednesday.

MI posted 182/8 on the board, which is the highest total by a team during an IPL playoff match without any half-century by a player.

The previous record was in the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had posted 178/6 against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the 2018 IPL. Kane Williamson had the highest score of 47. Before it, they had posted 174/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier Two. Wriddhiman Saha scored the highest score of 35 runs in this match for SRH.

Rajasthan Royals had also posted 165/6 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in qualifier two during IPL 2013. Rahul Dravid had the highest score of 43 for RR.

In the final of IPL 2008, CSK had made 163/5 against RR. Suresh Raina posted the highest score of 43.

All of these totals did not have any fifty.

Coming to the match, MI's 182/8 had some solid contributions. Cameron Green (41 in 23 balls, with six fours and a six), Suryakumar Yadav (33 in 20 balls, two fours and two sixes). Nehal Wadhera also delivered a cameo of 23 in 12 balls.

Despite Marcus Stoinis's 40, LSG was bundled out for just 101 runs. Akash Madhwal took 5/5 in 3.3 overs.

LSG has been knocked out of the tournament. MI will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2.

