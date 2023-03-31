IPL 2023: Sandeep Warrier joins Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : Mumbai Indians have decided to replace their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah with 31-year-old Indian pace bowler Sandeep Warrier. MI have acquired the services of Sandeep Warrier for Rs 50 Lakh.

Indian Premier League released media advisory in a tweet about the changes in the two squads.

"Delhi Capitals name Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement; Sandeep Warrier joins Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement," it said.

While fans continue to wait to see Bumrah back on the field with his unique bowling action, he has been unable to join the team due to a recurring injury. He has attempted to make a comeback more than once since suffering a back injury in August which ruled him out of the Asia Cup. Initially, the injury did not seem serious as he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25.

With Bumrah missing out on this IPL, Sandeep will need to grab every single opportunity that comes his way. Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sandeep has featured in 68 T20 matches and during this period he has managed to pick up 62 wickets with an economy of 7.20. His best bowling figure in the T20 format is 3/19. The pace bowler hailing from Tamil Nadu made his debut in 2019 for Kolkata Knight Riders. In his entire IPL career, he has enjoyed five outings for KKR and picked up two wickets with an economy of 7.88. His best IPL bowling figure 2/31 came against Punjab Kings in 2019.

Mumbai Indians

Squad strength - 24 (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Cameron Green (Rs 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (Rs 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Shams Mul (Rs 20 lakh), Mehal Wadhera (Rs 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (Rs 20 lakh), Sandeep Warrier (Rs 50 lakh).

Players retained - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

