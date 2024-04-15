IPL 2024: SRH Crushes RCB with Record-Breaking Total in High-Scoring Encounter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell short in a high-scoring thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. SRH posted a mammoth 287 for 3, the highest total in IPL history, surpassing their own previous record of 277 set earlier this season. Dinesh Karthik's valiant effort (score) for RCB was insufficient as they could only manage 272 for 8 in their chase.

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

SRH's Batting Bonanza:

The architect of SRH's record-breaking total was Travis Head, who smashed a blistering 102 runs off just 41 deliveries. His knock, the first T20 century of his career, was a masterclass in power hitting. Head forged crucial partnerships, first with Abhishek Sharma (34 off 22 balls) and then with Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31 balls). Left-handed Head's unorthodox style proved highly effective, as he dispatched anything in his arc with authority. Even debutant Lockie Ferguson couldn't contain him, conceding 18 runs in his first over.

Klaasen Takes Over, SRH Sets Record:

After Head's dismissal, Klaasen took over the aggressive role, particularly targeting the spinners. The South African batsman unleashed a brutal assault on Mahipal Lomror, collecting 18 runs in a single over. Aiden Markram's single off Vysakh Vijayakumar sealed the record-breaking total for SRH.

RCB's Response Falls Short:

Despite a strong start from their openers, RCB couldn't match SRH's monumental score. While Karthik played a fighting knock (score), the rest of the batting lineup faltered.