IPL on TV sees 40 pc drop in number of advertisers during opening match

New Delhi [India], April 8 : The number of advertisers on the opening day telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year was 40 per cent less than the number of advertisers on an opening day last year with the usual big spenders giving TV a miss this time around.

While there were 52 advertisers on board for IPL's opening fixture on TV last year, this year that number for the opening fixture was 31 for live matches only (all channels). The advertisers data has been verified through BARC numbers. The data is for all TV feeds where IPL is being telecast.

The absence of some big spenders on TV from last year's IPL, such as Byjus, Cred, Muthoot, Netmeds, Swiggy, Flipkart, Phone Pe, Meesho, Samsung, OnePlus, Vedantu, Spotify and Havells among others are notable.

Disney Star is the TV broadcasting rights holder of the Indian Premier League. The international media giant spent $3 billion on TV rights between 2023-2027.

The total number of advertisers on TV for IPL last year was around 100. TV's viewership during IPL is also struggling as the official TV broadcasters has been recording low numbers, as per BARC.

TV ad rates have also seen a steep fall for IPL. And the number of TV sponsors has sharply decreased from 16 last year to 12 this year till the opening match.

