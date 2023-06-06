"It is a luxury to have him in the side": Pat Cummins heaps praise on youngster Cameron Green

London [UK], June 6 : Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins highlighted the value the young allrounder Cameron Green holds ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval, London.

At the age of 24 years, Green has become one of the hottest prospects in the world of cricket. His prowess in all formats is becoming more and more evident with each passing series.

In the T20 format, Green was one of the key figures for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League with the bat in the opening order.

While in the Test format, he already has a century against India in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy and claimed a five-wicket haul with the ball as well.

"He is fantastic last match played he scored a 100 he took a fifer in a few test matches before that he just keeps growing and growing it is a luxury to have him in the side as a captain and a fifth bowling option to bowl as many overs as we want can take wickets. He can make a big difference at times he is young we are backing him," Cummins said in the pre-match conference.

While praising Green, Cummins went on to heap praise on another player who could turn out to be a game-changing player for the Australian team - Scott Boland.

The conditions of the Oval are likely to be quite similar to their home team and if the surface helps the ball to swing, Boland could shine with the ball in the absence of Josh Hazlewood.

"These conditions suit him a seam bowler is rewarded for bowling consistently on one spot again and again. That's what he brings he has been fantastic even in India he played the first test match there and he did well in Indian conditions as well. If there is any assistance in the wicket he goes to the next level," Cummins added.

The WTC is the only trophy that the mighty Australians have not won yet. Cummins and his team would be looking to grasp the opportunity now available right before them.

"We have played great cricket over that kind of campaign after this match it means nothing. It does feel like a final, like we have nothing to lose there will be a winner after this game you move on and start fresh."

"Missing the first one, the second one feels more significant. It's the only trophy Australian cricket hasn't won. But 10 years when you look at the career achievements these are the ones that stand out," Cummins signed off.

