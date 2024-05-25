In Pics: Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins Pose With Trophy Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (right) pose with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy ahead of the final match in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The IPL's official X handle shared the captain's photoshoot with the trophy. The post was captioned: "Two Captains. One Trophy 🏆. And an eventful Chennai evening 🛺🏖️. All eyes on the #Final 😎. #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #TheFinalCall."

Both teams finished atop the points table after the league stage with consistent performances. KKR, the league leader, then defeated SRH comfortably by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to secure a spot in the final. SRH got a second chance to reach the championship match by facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. The Royals had previously eliminated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. On Friday, May 24, the Sunrisers clinched a 36-run victory over RR in Qualifier 2, earning the right to face KKR in the IPL 2024 summit clash.