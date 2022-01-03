'It's a big, big blow' former Indian and South Africa cricketers react to Virat Kohli absence in 2nd Test

As Virat Kohli will not play the second Test in Johannesburg due to a hand injury, Former SA quick Morne Morkel said that India will miss the skipper and the aggression he brings to the table, he quoted "We have seen how Virat leads on the field… looking to keep his bowlers going. His body language when he bats are right up there, so it is a big blow for Team India. But there is enough experience in this Indian team to get them over the line. At the same time, it is a massive positive for the South Africa side. Kohli is obviously a guy who has done exceptionally well in South Africa. He knows these conditions well. I’m sure Dean is hiding a smile there," Morkel said on Byju’s Cricket Live.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also expressed his disappointment saying that Virat is not playing as India stand one win away from creating history, “The big change with Kohli not playing due to injury and Vihari comes in his place. He was here not too long ago. Vihari was playing with the India A team and he stayed back to be with the national team to he gets in because of the experience he has had now. Whether he would bat at four or will it be Rahane, we will have to wait and see,” Gavaskar said on air.

“They are going to miss the Indian captain. It's never easy when you are the captain of the team. It’s a crucial Test match. India knows it’s a crucial Test match because if they win here, they win the series. So yes, it’s a big blow… big, big blow" he added.