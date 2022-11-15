Jason Roy reportedly released by Gujarat Titans

Defending Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans have released Jason Roy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

He is the only major player released by the side so far.

Jason suffered a form slump during the 'Hundred' tournament. He was ignored by England for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the likes of Alex Hales and Phil Salt replacing him. In 11 T20I matches for England this year, he has scored only 206 runs at an average of 18.72, at a strike rate of 104.04. Only one half-century has come out of his bat in these matches.

In the last season, Roy was picked up for Rs 2 crore, which was his base price, by GT. But he later opted out of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

