Jemimah Rodrigues’ Unbeaten 127 Powers India to Record Chase, Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jemimah Rodrigues produced a memorable knock as India defeated defending champions Australia by five wickets to enter the Women’s World Cup final on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Chasing a record target of 339, Rodrigues guided India home with an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur supported her with a vital 89 from 88 deliveries. The pair added crucial runs in the middle overs to keep the chase steady.

Deepti Sharma scored 24 while Richa Ghosh made 26 as India reached 341 for five in 48.3 overs. The victory came with nine balls to spare, sealing a famous win and India’s place in the final against South Africa.

Earlier, Australia posted a strong 338 after choosing to bat. Opener Phoebe Litchfield struck a fine 119 off 93 balls. Ellyse Perry made 77 from 88 and Ashleigh Gardner added a brisk 65 from 45 to lift Australia to a big total.

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! 💙🥹



👉 3rd CWC final for India

👉 Highest-ever run chase in WODIs

👉 Ended Australia's 15-match winning streak in CWC#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA | SUN, 2nd Nov, 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/8laT3Mq25P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

For India, young spinner Shree Charani bowled with control and took two wickets for 49 runs. Deepti Sharma also picked up two wickets but was expensive, conceding 73 runs.

Australia’s Kim Garth claimed two wickets for 46 runs while Annabel Sutherland took two for 69.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65; Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).

India 341-5 in 48.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 89; Kim Garth 2/46).

India will now face South Africa in the final on November 2 at the same venue.