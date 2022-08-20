Jhulan Goswami To Retire From International Cricket After England Series

Jhulan Goswami will be retiring from international cricket after the third and final ODI against England as per a NDTV report. Jhulan on Friday was named in the ODI squad for the upcoming series aJhulan was rested after the 2022 ODI World Cup and she did not play the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Jhulan will end her career as the highest wicket-taker across all formats in women's cricket. She currently has 352 wickets to her name across all three formats.Earlier this year, Jhulan's long-time teammate Mithali Raj had announced her retirement from international cricket.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday had announced the squads for India Women's T20I and ODI series in England. Jemimah Rodrigues has also been named in both squads, although she was ruled out of the ongoing season of The Hundred with injury.The three-match T20I series will begin on September 10, while the ODI series will begin on September 18.