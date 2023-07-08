ICC Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Leh as part of its trip across the globe

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 8 : The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy reached Leh in Ladakh on Friday.

Upon reaching there, the trophy was seen shining brightly near the Pangong Tso Lake and Shanti Stupa in Leh.

On Thursday, the trophy had reached West Bengal.

Students of Modern High School, Kolkata had an experience of a lifetime as they got to share the stage with Team India legend Jhulan Goswami during the trophy tour.

Starting from June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy is travelling to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

The first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will provide cricket fans around the globe with a chance to recreate the celebratory and carnival atmosphere witnessed during the marquee event.

Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware.

The Trophy Tour began in June 27 in India and the prize will stay here till July 14 after which it will travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.

The opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring defending champions England and runner-up New Zealand, is set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

India's World Cup campaign will begin with a match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. There are six-day matches that will start at 10 30 Indian Standard Time (IST) while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 14 00 IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on 15 November and in Kolkata on 16 November. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

