Jhulan, Mithali hail India on becoming U19 Women's T20 World Cup champs

New Delhi, Jan 30 Veteran cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj lavished praise on the Indian women's team as they became the U19 T20 World Cup champions.

With a brilliant bowling performance followed by a calm run-chase, India cruised to victory over England in the final, sealing their triumph with seven wickets in hand and six overs to spare.

Opening bowlers Titas Sadhu and Archana Devi ripped through the England top order, reducing them to 22/4 after six overs. Sadhu bowled her four overs straight through, going for just six runs and picking up two wickets.

Taking to Twitter, Jhulan said: "Historic win. Proud of our U19 team. A great performance by Titas. Congratulations to all the players. This victory will inspire millions," tweeted Jhulan.

"CHAMPIONS! Congratulations #TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievement! This fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women's #U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every moment!" for India skipper Mithali tweeted.

Current Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and batter Smriti Mandhana also showered praise on their junior counterparts.

"You've been a motivation for us. You girls have bought laurels to the nation. We are extremely proud of each and everyone whose been a part of the world contest," said Harmanpreet.

Mandhana said: "Champions of the world. Proud. Absolutely proud of the bunch. Champions in the inaugural edition makes it even more special. This is just the beginning. Go team."

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too extended his wishes and said: "Indian women's cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win. Congratulations to the entire women's team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports."

India skipper Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Big congratulations to the U-19 girls' cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci."

"Congratulations to the Women's under 19 team for winning the World Cup … it's a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen," tweeted former captain and ex-BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor