Raghunandan Kamath Dies: Founder of Naturals Ice Cream Passes Away in Mumbai, Condolences Pour In

Raghunandan Kamath The owner of Naturals Ice Cream died on Friday (May 17) night. He was 70 years old and suffering from brief illness. The last rites were performed in Amboli Andheri West on Saturday evening. He took his last breath at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. After his death social media is filled with the tribute messages from people who loved him. Raghunandan Kamath's journey is a source of inspiration for many. Despite humble beginnings, he overcame numerous challenges to build one of the largest empires in the country, valued at Rs 400 crores. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The Naturals company took X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote a heartfelt note for their founder, "Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed, a very sad and unfortunate day for us. Regards, The Naturals Family. Date: 18th May 2024."

Our thoughts on the sad demise of our patron and founder of Naturals Ice Cream, Late (Shri) Raghunandan Kamath. Indeed a very sad and unfortunate day for us.



Regards,

The Naturals Family.

Date: 18th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/6x5guC5ae8 — Natural Ice Cream (@Naturalicecream) May 18, 2024

Influencer, actor and writer Tara Deshpande wrote a message on X saying, "A few years ago I did a top 5 ice cream brands of Mumbai feature for YouTube, and I learned a great deal about the history of the Naturals Ice-cream brand I did not know, and it made me appreciate their product even more. The man R S Kamath who created Naturals ice-cream passed away today leaving behind an incredible legacy of quality which began in 1984. What began with 10 flavours is now 125. Tender coconut was a flavours no one made before Naturals and some like coffee walnut are still the best in the market. One cannot imagine the last 30 years or more without the joy of his ice creams. May his soul Rest in Peace."

A few years ago I did a top 5 ice cream brands of Mumbai feature for YouTube and I learned a great deal about the history of the Naturals Icecream brand I did not know and it made me appreciate their product even more. The man R S Kamath who created @Naturalicecream passed away… pic.twitter.com/iIcS7Ev1xV — Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) May 18, 2024

One user shared his experience of meeting him, Condolences to the family. OM Shanti and the entire Naturals family. Kamath's uncle was someone I first met as a young kid in Juhu, in 1984 in the original single store. Always smiling & made sure he always joked with us JNS school kids walking home. They used to serve the best pav bhaji also apart from milkshakes & ice creams. He created a legend - that stretches across the globe now. May his soul rest in peace

Condolences to the family

🙏🏻 OM Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 and the entire Naturals family.



Kamath uncle was someone I first met as a young kid in juhu, in 1984 in the original single store.



Always smiling & made sure he always joked with us JNS school kids walking home.



They used to… — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) May 18, 2024

He hailed from a family of six siblings, where his father, a fruit vendor, was the sole provider. Growing up, he assisted his father in the fruit trade, gaining valuable insights into the industry. At the age of 14, he left his hometown in Mangalore for Mumbai. There, he found employment at his brother's South Indian restaurant, earning a modest wage. In 1984, on February 14th, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by founding Naturals Ice-Creams with a team of four and some basic ingredients.

Also Read: - Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, Founder of Natural Ice Cream, Passes Away at 70

Initially offering just 12 flavors, inspired by his upbringing in the fruit business, he adopted a clever strategy of pairing ice cream with pav bhaji, which quickly gained popularity and attracted large crowds. Within its first year, his small Juhu shop raked in Rs 5 lakh in revenue. By 2020, Naturals Ice-Cream had expanded to 135 outlets nationwide, a testament to his astute business acumen and dedication to quality.