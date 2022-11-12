Karachi Kings trade Babar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been traded to Peshawar Zalmi for veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik and young Haider Ali. Both Haider and Malik will now play for Karachi Kings and will form core of their batting in the upcoming PSL seasons. Javed Afridi, the owner of the Zalmi, confirmed that the Lahore-born Babar would be plying his trade for the 2017 champions. If reports are to be believed, the Kings have traded Babar for Shoaib Malik, who has been a crucial member of the Zalmi over the last few seasons.

Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal thanked the Lahore-born Babar for contributing heavily with the bat for the team over the years."I am so glad that you were part of the Karachi Kings family for six seasons. Thank you and all the very best Babar Azam. Bus ab Karachi ke against cover drives na maarna," the owner was quoted as saying.Babar is currently in Australia where he is captaining Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Although Babar hasn’t been in the best of form, the Men in Green are already through to the final where they will face Jos Buttler’s England on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.