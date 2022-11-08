KKR appoints James Foster as assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate returns to side to strengthen fielding department

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Tuesday that James Foster has been elevated to the position of Assistant Coach while former Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate will be making his return to the side as the fielding coach.

The two-time IPL champions took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Foster, who previously served as fielding coach for the side, will now be taking the role of assistant coach. He will be taking over the reins from the former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar.

Foster is a former wicketkeeper-batter, who represented England in seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is.

"Announcement James Foster has been elevated to the position of Assistant Coach See you soon again, @JamesFoster07! #AmiKKR," tweeted KKR.

Doeschate will be returning to the side as their fielding coach, replacing Foster.

The former Dutch player had played for the franchise from 2011-15, scoring 326 runs at an average of 23.29 in 29 matches. He scored one half-century for the side, a knock of 70*. He was also the part of 2012, and 2014 KKR teams that won the IPL title.

Besides this, he represented the Netherlands in 33 ODIs and 24 T20Is, across which he scored 2,074 runs with five centuries and 12 half-centuries overall.

"Announcement Ryan ten Doeschate is joining us as our Fielding Coach Excited to have you back in Purple and Gold, @rtendo27! #AmiKKR," tweeted the official handle of KKR.

These announcements come after the KKR had an average 2022 IPL season. In that season, they won six out of their 14 matches and finished in the seventh position in the points table with 12 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

