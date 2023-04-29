Klaasen, Abhishek's fifty, all-round performance of SRH bowlers help visitors seal win against DC

New Delhi [India], April 29 : With an excellent comeback performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers, SRH restricted Delhi Capitals to 188/6 despite half-centuries by Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh, winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) match by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh's partnership of 112 for the second wicket had provided a solid platform to DC, however, after their dismissal, DC lost the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Salt scored his maiden fifty, scoring 59 off 35 balls. Marsh performed in both the department, scoring 63 off 39 balls and also taking four wickets, however, his performance gone vain.

SRH bowlers provided the win with their effective bowling in the last five overs. Mayank Markande took two wickets, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each.

Heinrich Klaasen clinched his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each.

Chasing a total of 198, DC lost their first wicket in the second ball without scoring a single run. Bhuvenshwar dismissed David Warner on a duck.

Losing the early wicket of the skipper, Salt and Marsh took the responsibility and reached 50 runs mark in 5.1 overs with their 2nd wicket partnership.

The pair chose young bowler Umran Malik to accelerate the run rate, in the 7th over they collected 22 runs.

Salt brought his maiden fifty IPL off 29 balls by hitting Markande to a boundary.

Taking their side closer to the win, Salt and Marsh brought 100 runs partnership in 9.2 balls. In the 11th over Marsh clinched his fifty off 28 balls by taking one run on Natarajan's bowl.

With the wicket of Salt in the 12th over, SRH got hope to get back in the game. Salt was dismissed by Markande at 59 off 35 balls.

After Salt's dismissal, DC lost their path and gave two wickets in quick succession. Msh Pandey was dismissed cheaply by Abhishek Sharma at one run and in the 14th over SRH got a big blow of Marsh who was batting at 63 off 39 balls.

The DC debutant Priyam Garg did not make the mark as cleared up by Markande at 12 off 9 balls.

Looking good at the beginning of the innings, DC batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the 17th over, DC lost their sixth wicket as Natarajan dismissed Sarfaraz Khan at 9 off 10 balls.

With tight line and length, SRH bowlers restricted DC to 188/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, SRH after winning the toss had opted to bat, but they did not get the start as they would have planned. In the third over, Mayank Agarwal was dismissed cheaply by Ishant Sharma, scoring five runs off 6 balls.

SRH's second wicket also came early in the 5th over when Mitchell Marsh bowled a length ball and Rahul Tripathi tried to hit it over the mid-off, giving a catch to Msh Pandey on extra cover. Tripathi was dismissed for just 10. SRH was at 44/2.

Abhishek Sharma showed some class by hitting four boundaries in the 6th over to Ishant Sharma, collecting 16 runs. Hyderabad in 5.1 overs reached the mark of 50 runs losing two wickets.

At the end of the powerplay, SRH was 62/2 with Abhishek (43*) and Aiden Markram (1*) unbeaten.

Abhishek brought his fifty with style hitting Kuldeep for a six in 6.6 overs. He scored a half-century off 25 balls.

Abhishek and Markram were trying to steer the batting but, Mitchell Marsh again put SRH back foot by taking two breakthroughs in the 10th over. Aiden Markram was dismissed at 8 off 13 balls and Harry Brook again disappointed everyone with a duck. With these two quick scalps, SRH was reduced to 83/4.

With the help of Mukesh Kumar's poor bowling in the 11th over where is bowled two wide bowls and one no ball, SRH collected 24 runs. Klaasen punished Mukesh with three fours and one six.

Klaasen gave support to Abhishek, and he punished Mukesh Kumar, taking Hyderabad 107/4 in 11 overs.

Axar Patel dismissed Abhishek in the 12th over, he scored 67 runs from 36 balls consisting of 12 fours and one six.

In the 16th over, SRH reached to the mark of 150 runs with Klaasen batting at 33* off 17 balls and Abdul Samad at 20 off 17 balls.

Marsh again provided a breakthrough to his team, clearing up Abdul Samad with a slower ball. Samad scored 28 off 21 balls.

Klaasen clinched his maiden half-century off 25 balls.

SRH scored 197/6 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: SRH (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53, Mitchell Marsh 4/27) vs DC (Phil Salt 59, Mitchell Marsh 63, Mayank Markande 2/20).

