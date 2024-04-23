Hyderabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Car Showroom, Around 10 Four-Wheelers Gutted

Ten four-wheelers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a car showroom in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Visuals from the area showed cars parked inside the outlet being destroyed as huge flames engulfed the establishment. Upon receiving information, a team of four fire tenders and officials reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

Last month a similar incident was reported in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar after a major fire engulfed a second-hand car showroom, damaging more than 15 cars.LB Nagar DCP Sai Sree said, “A major fire accident took place at a second-hand car showroom under the LB Nagar Police Station limits. People noticed the fire pretty late as it took place after all the staffers left. As soon as we were informed, we alerted the fire officials.” “With the help of the fire department, the fire could be dozed off. Fire engines from LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, Balkampet, Malakpet, and Gawliguda reached the spot. More than 16 cars were damaged. As there is no electricity, the loss assessment will be done later."