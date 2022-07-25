Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with a baby boy

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy and on Sunday, July 24, 2022, the couple took to social media platforms to announce the good news.Indian cricketer Krunal and model Pankhuri got married in December 2017 after dating for several years. Meanwhile, the couple also revealed the name of their first child – Kavir Krunal Pandya. Krunal posted a couple of pictures on social media of himself and his wife holding their baby boy.

Krunal has been out of India’s scheme of things for quite some time now. He last played for India in July 2021 against Sri Lanka when India’s B team went to Sri Lanka for the white-ball tour.Overall, the 31-year-old has played 5 ODIs for India, scoring 130 runs at an average of 65.00, including one half-century. With the ball, he has bagged 2 wickets. Also, he has played 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and has bagged 15 wickets.After a successful run with the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a long time, he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants at the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction for INR 8.25 Crore.

