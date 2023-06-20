Kusal Mendis completes 8000 runs international cricket, Sri Lanka defeat UAE

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 20 : Sri Lanka player Kusal Mendis achieved a milestone in his career as he completed 8,000 runs in the qualifier match against UAE.

Sri Lanka defeated UAE by 175 runs in the ICC World Cup Qualifier match held on Monday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Kusal Mendia has scored 8040 runs in 261 innings in international cricket. Mendis has crossed 8000 runs in all three formats combined (ODI, Test and T20).

In Test format, he has smashed 3938 runs in 109 innings and scored nine centuries and 17 half-centuries.

In the ODI format, Kusal Mendia has got 2832 runs in 97 innings. He has two centuries and 22 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

In T20s, the Sri Lankan player has scored 1270 runs in 55 innings. Mendis is yet to score a century in this format though he has scored 12 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

Chasing 356, UAE could score 180 runs in 39 overs. Hasaranga finished with figures of 6/24 in eight overs.

