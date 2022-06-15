Kyle Jamieson ruled out of England series with back injury

Fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of New Zealand's ongoing Test tour of England after suffering from a 'stress reaction' on his lower back. Jamieson suffered the injury while bowling on the third day's play against England at Trent Bridge, which kept him away from action for the remaining part of the match, apart from a brief appearance for batting in the second innings. He is set to return home and coach Gary Stead expects he would require four to six weeks of rest before beginning a rehabilitation program targeting a potential return to play in September or October.

"It's always sad to see players forced to leave a tour early with injury," Stead said. "Kyle had played such a big role in the first Test at Lord's and I know how disappointed he was to have had his involvement in the second Test curtailed.England won the series with a thrilling victory in the second Test at Trent Bridge, owing to Jonny Bairstow’s 136 off 92 on Day 5 of the match. With Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand’s best bowler during their five-wicket loss in the first Test at Lord’s, unable to bowl.Blair Tickner, who was with the Test side during the early tour games in England, has been summoned into the team as Jamieson’s substitute and will be in the UK before the third Test in Leeds next week.