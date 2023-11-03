New Zealand's Matt Henry ruled out of ICC World Cup, replacement named

In a significant blow to New Zealand's World Cup campaign, pace spearhead Matt Henry has been ruled out due to a torn right hamstring. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during New Zealand's match against South Africa in Pune. An MRI scan confirmed a grade two lower tear, necessitating a minimum of two to four weeks of recovery time. This untimely injury comes as the tournament approaches its business end.

Expressing his regret over the situation, New Zealand's coach, Gary Stead, commented on the loss of Henry, who has been a crucial component of the national one-day side for an extended period. Henry has consistently ranked within the ICC's top 10 ODI bowlers, a testament to his skill and class. This injury comes at a crucial juncture as the tournament approaches its business end.

To fill the void left by Henry, New Zealand has turned to fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. The towering 28-year-old, who had previously undergone back surgery in February, arrived in Bengaluru, India, late on Thursday. Originally, Jamieson was with the squad as cover for Tim Southee. Despite having achieved more success in Test cricket, his height and ability to move the ball could prove advantageous in the conditions of India.

Gary Stead expressed confidence in Jamieson, highlighting his skills and physical attributes, making him a constant threat with the ball. The fact that he trained with the team during the first two weeks of the tournament adds to the optimism surrounding his inclusion.

Injuries have plagued New Zealand's World Cup campaign, with star batsman Kane Williamson nursing a thumb injury and all-rounder Mark Chapman dealing with a thigh issue. Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined as they continue their quest for a spot in the semi-finals.

Their next challenge is a must-win clash against Pakistan on Saturday, followed by a concluding group match against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Both matches will be held in Bengaluru, and New Zealand will be looking to regroup and push forward in the tournament, now with Kyle Jamieson in their ranks.