New Zealand Designates Hamas as Terrorist Group, Imposes Travel Ban on Extremist Israeli Settlers

New Zealand on Thursday (Feb 29) designated Hamas as a "terrorist entity", becoming one of the last Western countries to do so stating that the October 7 assault destroyed the notion that its political wings could be separated from the military ones.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have announced travel bans on a number of extremist Israeli settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.“New Zealand is seriously concerned by the significant increase in extremist violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinian populations in recent months. This is particularly destabilising in what is already a major crisis,” Luxon says.

We are imposing travel bans on a number of people known to have committed violent acts. These individuals will not be able to travel to New Zealand.“Individuals responsible for perpetrating acts of violence are undermining peace, security and stability in this region.“New Zealand’s consistent position has been that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law.”

The leader also clarified that the measure “does not stop New Zealand providing humanitarian and future development assistance to benefit civilians in Gaza, nor does it stop us providing consular support to New Zealand citizens or permanent residents in the conflict zone.”Peters expressed Wellington’s ‘grave concern’ for the impact of the conflict on civilians and called for “for an end to the violence and an urgent resumption of the Middle East Peace Process.”“A lasting solution to the conflict will only be achieved by peaceful means,” he added.