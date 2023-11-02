World Cup 2023: New Zealand call pacer Kyle Jamieson as cover amid rising injuries in team

New Zealand called up Kyle Jamieson as a backup after Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry suffered in World Cup 2023. Jamieson, who was previously with the squad as cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against Pakistan. Henry was the latest to join the long injury list of New Zealand. He hurt his right leg while bowling his sixth over during the match against South Africa. New Zealand decided not to take a chance with premier fast bowler and took him off the field.Stead said Jamieson was well prepared to return to India.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group.” “He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. “Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.” Apart from Ferguson and Henry, regular captain Kane Williamson, batter Mark Chapman and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham too are nursing injuries. Williamson is still recovering from a fractured thumb while Neesham was hit on the hands during the South Africa match which forced him to bat as low as No.7 in their chase. NZ's next match is against Pakistan on Saturday in Bengaluru. With four wins and three losses, the Kiwis are placed at number four in the points table. With Matt Henry awaiting scan results on his right hamstring and Lockie Ferguson continuing to recover from his achilles injury, coach Gary Stead said there was no option but to bring in cover.