Black Caps all-rounder Kyle Jamieson returns for UAE and England tours after lengthy layoff

The New Zealand cricket board announced the T20 squads that will take on UAE and England. The team will kick off their campaign with a three-match T20I series against UAE, scheduled to take place in Dubai from August 17 to August 20, 2023. Following this, the Kiwis will embark on their journey to England for a four-match T20I series, from August 30 to September 5.Leading the charge for the Black Caps on both tours will be the experienced Tim Southee.

Kyle Jamieson, had been sidelined by a debilitating back injury just before the England series. After undergoing surgery in February, he dedicated himself to rehabilitation and has now emerged triumphant, reclaiming his spot in the national squad. Fans and teammates alike eagerly anticipate witnessing Jamieson’s formidable bowling wreak havoc once again.With the ODI World Cup looming on the horizon in October, the New Zealand selectors and management will keenly observe Jamieson’s form and fitness during the tours. His presence in the squad could prove to be a game-changer for the Kiwis, given his ability to deliver match-winning performances. Commenting on Jamieson’s comeback, the head coach of the New Zealand team, Gary Stead, expressed his delight. He said, “Kyle’s worked hard and made great progress, we’re delighted to see him return a. We’re all aware of his world class skills and I know he’s really excited to get back with the group.”