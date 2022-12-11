Lachlan Henderson steps down as Cricket Australia chair

Cricket Australia (CA) will have its fourth chair in less than 18 months, following Lachlan Henderson's announcement that he will stand down the next year after accepting a new position in the corporate world.

The seat will be filled by Mike Baird, a former premier of New South Wales in February next year.

Henderson, who will stay on the board, was named chair in February after being chosen as Earl Eddings' long-term replacement after the latter's resignation in October 2021.

"The new role I've taken in my home city Perth will make it difficult to devote the time required as Chair, so I have decided this is the right time to hand over the role," ESPNcricinfo Henderson as saying.

The next broadcast rights and new MoU are presently being negotiated, so Baird will become the chair at a key time for the game in Australia.

"Lachlan has made a great contribution as Chair and I'm delighted he will continue to provide his considerable business and cricket expertise on the CA Board. It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward. I'm pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket," he further added.

After David Warner withdrew from his effort to have his captaincy ban lifted, a procedure that was overseen by CEO Nick Hockley and approved by the board, it was a contentious week for CA.

( With inputs from ANI )

