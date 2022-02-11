Lancashire rope in Tim David for T20 Blast

Lancashire on Thursday announced the overseas signing of Singapore's Tim David, for the Club's 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

A batting all-rounder, Tim was born in Singapore and has featured in 14 T20Is for the National side, averaging 47 with a strike rate of 159. He has also picked three wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

"I am really excited that this opportunity has come about, and I can't wait to join up with the rest of the Lancashire Lightning squad for the start of the Vitality Blast in May," Tim David said in a statement.

"There is such a strong squad at Emirates Old Trafford and hopefully I can contribute with the bat and the ball to help the team go well this summer.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my brief spell with Surrey and the Brave in England last year and I am looking forward to building on that experience with the Red Rose," he added.

Tim David who has also represented Southern Brave in The Hundred, St Lucia in the Caribbean Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League - has an impressive T20 record, playing 83 matches, scoring 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 159.

( With inputs from ANI )

